Over 1,000 migrants rescued over two days in the Mediterranean Sea

Associated Press

The migrants from Sudan, Cameroon, Ivory Coast and Nigeria, were trying to reach Europe from Libya.
Grinder Graeme Spence is one very, very lucky guy.

Watch: Raw footage shows Oracle sailor almost sliced in half at high speed in heart-stopping overboard plunge

Police are responding to an incident in Remuera after receiving an emergency phone call about an injured woman in Woodley Avenue.

Schools in Auckland's Remuera in lockdown over emergency phone call, motorists told to avoid area


Guess who’s on the line? JJ & Dom couldn’t believe this one. And Reece Witherspoon was super sweet.

Watch: Playful Reese Witherspoon randomly calls NZ radio station to gush over awesome NZ - ' I can't stop taking pictures'


Police Commissioner Mike Bush

'It is something I deeply regret' - NZ's top cop admits historic drink driving conviction

Experts say restrictions on the amount banks can lend are kicking in and slowing down the hot housing market.

New Plymouth's mayor says baby boomers the 'most selfish generation we've known'


Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.

The superstar architect tells Jack and Hilary about his Kiwi visit and why tiny houses make sense.

'Give me residency, I'll move over! - Amazing Spaces star George Clarke can't get enough of New Zealand

The star architect tells Jack and Hilary about his NZ visit and why tiny houses make sense.

2xu co-founder Jamie Hunt says they worked frantically to ensure West had their products for his New York fashion show.

'Kanye West loves your brand' – the Kiwi clothing company fitting out one of music's biggest stars

2xu co-founder Jamie Hunt says they worked frantically to ensure West had their products for his New York fashion show.


Tenants of the flats on Ranolf Street say all 12 units are in a similarly disgusting condition and their mutual landlord is doing nothing.

More fuming tenants come forward revolted with over-priced, run down Rotorua flats

Local landlords who own units described as uninhabitable in Rotorua own several other properties.

A local councillor in Danniverke, Ernie, reckons he’s got the answer to keeping the burnt rubber off the roads.

Bloke willingly opens up backyard for boy racers to do burnouts

A local councillor in Dannevirke, Ernie, reckons he's got the answer to keeping the burnt rubber off the roads.


 
