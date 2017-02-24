 

Over 1,000 migrants rescued in 48 hours from Mediterranean Sea

Source:

Associated Press

More than 1,000 migrants have been rescued in the Mediterranean Sea during several operations in the past 48 hours and many more are expected to attempt the perilous journey as winter ends.

The migrants from Sudan, Cameroon, Ivory Coast and Nigeria, were trying to reach Europe from Libya.
Rescuers found 332 people, including three babies today in three separate rubber boats travelling north of the Libyan coast, according to Proactiva Open Arms, the nonprofit group that operates the Golfo Azzurro rescue vessel.

The first boat was located 40 kilometres offshore.

It carried 99 people, including two pregnant women and some passengers with burn injuries, a Proactiva spokeswoman said.

The nonprofit group found two more boats in the afternoon and rescued all 233 people onboard.

The Golfo Azzurro was escorting them to a port in Sicily.

The migrants, who were mainly from Sudan, Cameroon, Ivory Coast and Nigeria, were reportedly trying to reach Europe from Libya in three separate rubber dinghies.

They were issued with life jackets before being transferred onto the Golfo Azzurro, a former fishing vessel turned into a staging post for the migrants by the Spanish NGO.

