'Oven-like' temperatures continue to scorch Australia, warning of rise in ozone pollution

New South Wales residents have endured oven-like temperatures and been warned of a rise in ozone pollution and fire dangers as the mercury soared into the mid-40s in parts of the state.

A severe fire danger rating has been issued for the greater Sydney region on Sunday while much of the rest of the state has a "very high" rating.

Total fire bans are in place for Sydney and the Hunter region.

The NSW Rural Fire Service warned residents to prepare their bushfire plans. If people are considering leaving their homes they should "leave early", the RFS said.

Temperatures hit 41 degrees Celsius at Sydney's Observatory Hill while further west temperatures passed 45C.

The Bureau of Meteorology said cooler conditions were expected to reach coastal areas during the afternoon and Sydney's west in the evening.

NSW Health warned people to drink plenty of water and limit their time outdoors because of a rise in ozone pollution as a result of the hot, still weather.

Sydney was forecast to have poor air quality on Sunday which can especially affect people with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

"Ozone levels are higher outdoors than indoors, so limiting time outside during the heat of the day and in the evening would help people to keep cool and to limit their exposure to ozone pollution," Environmental health director Dr Ben Scalley said in a statement on Saturday.