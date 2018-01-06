 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


'Oven-like' temperatures continue to scorch Australia, warning of rise in ozone pollution

share

Source:

AAP

New South Wales residents have endured oven-like temperatures and been warned of a rise in ozone pollution and fire dangers as the mercury soared into the mid-40s in parts of the state.

Temperatures are expected to soar well into the forties in New South Wales.
Source: Nine

A severe fire danger rating has been issued for the greater Sydney region on Sunday while much of the rest of the state has a "very high" rating.

Total fire bans are in place for Sydney and the Hunter region.

The NSW Rural Fire Service warned residents to prepare their bushfire plans. If people are considering leaving their homes they should "leave early", the RFS said.

Temperatures hit 41 degrees Celsius at Sydney's Observatory Hill while further west temperatures passed 45C.

The Bureau of Meteorology said cooler conditions were expected to reach coastal areas during the afternoon and Sydney's west in the evening.

NSW Health warned people to drink plenty of water and limit their time outdoors because of a rise in ozone pollution as a result of the hot, still weather.

Sydney was forecast to have poor air quality on Sunday which can especially affect people with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

"Ozone levels are higher outdoors than indoors, so limiting time outside during the heat of the day and in the evening would help people to keep cool and to limit their exposure to ozone pollution," Environmental health director Dr Ben Scalley said in a statement on Saturday.

Dr Scalley also warned of the dangers of a heatwave which put strain on the body, can cause dehydration, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Related

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

One woman dead, two children in serious condition following crash in Matamata

00:20
2
The woman’s body was found floating off Phi Phi Islands by a worker on a boat.

Family of Kiwi woman who died while holidaying in Thailand say their 'world is shattered'


01:00
3
One person in the Sydenham electorate said he was “just a fantastic man”.

'The most marvellous person' - Locals in Jim Anderton's former electorate pay tribute to the late Deputy PM

4

'Be grateful for each day' - Aussie woman's family share her inspiring open letter hours after she dies

00:29
5
The tournament's second seed upset the favourite in straight sets.

Julia Goerges stuns Caroline Wozniacki to claim ASB Classic title

01:00
One person in the Sydenham electorate said he was “just a fantastic man”.

'The most marvellous person' - Locals in Jim Anderton's former electorate pay tribute to the late Deputy PM

Winston Peters has also expressed his "deepest" condolences.

00:20
The woman’s body was found floating off Phi Phi Islands by a worker on a boat.

Family of Kiwi woman who died while holidaying in Thailand say their 'world is shattered'

In a statement from the family, they said "the healing process will be long and arduous".

00:43

'It's dangerous' – Holidaymakers heading home told to completely avoid storm-hit Coromandel highway

State Highway 25, also known as Thames Coast Road is currently closed.


01:10
The former PM talks fondly of Jim Anderton's legacy, remembers her favourite moments with her former deputy.

'Jim stood for a kinder, fairer, better New Zealand' – Helen Clark pays tribute to Jim Anderton

Mr Anderton held a special relationship with former Prime Minister Helen Clark, becoming her Deputy Prime Minister in 1999.


02:44
Born in Auckland the 79-year-old successfully campaigned for Kiwibank, held an array of portfolios and became Deputy Prime Minister to Helen Clark in 1999.

Former Deputy Prime Minister, Jim Anderton has died

He died peacefully at Cashmere View Hospital in Christchurch overnight.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 