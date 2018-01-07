 

'Outstanding' - Crowds brave the cold to see partially frozen Niagra Falls

Mist from the surging waters of Niagara Falls has been freezing instantly on everything it touches, coating trees, walkways, cliffs and overlooks in a dreamy, brilliant white.

Visitors hardy enough to withstand the bone-chilling cold are treated to snapshots and selfies in a winter wonderland.

"It's outstanding. As cold as it gets, it's a year-round attraction," Paul Tabaczynski said during a visit to see the spectacle on Tuesday.

Although everything around them freezes, the three waterfalls that make up the natural attraction between the United States and Canada continue to flow and churn up the frosty mist.

The westerly wind usually blows it toward the US side, National Weather Service meteorologist Steven Welch said, where the moisture wraps every inch of the landscape in white.

"I can't feel my feet!" 12-year-old Keila Cruz told her father, Jonathan, as she and a dozen other family members thawed out inside the Niagara Falls State Park visitor center during a trip from Deltona, Florida.

"We haven't even gone out yet," Jonathan Cruz said. The family had only come from the parking lot about 200 yards away, but with temperatures in the teens and wind gusting over 40 miles per hour, the group needed a warming break before venturing to the water's edge.

"We're trying to get our feet warm because we're frozen," Jonathan Cruz said.

With a deep freeze stretching from south Texas to Canada and from Montana through New England, the surreal scenes have played out across a wide swath of the US.

