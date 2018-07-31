 

Outrage in France after after woman who stood up to sexual harassment gets assaulted

1 NEWS
Just one week out from France enforcing a law which will fine people for sexually harassing others in public, security footage of a 22-year-old Parisian woman being assaulted outside a cafe has caused outrage.

CCTV video of the assault on architecture student Marie Laguerre has made national headlines, and elicited a response from French equalities minister, Marlène Schiappa, who said she was "outraged … but not surprised, unfortunately" by the attack.

Shciappa is responsible for convincing the French Assemblee Nationale to pass legislation in May to outlaw "annoying, following and threatening" women, including making sexist comments.

"The political response must be strong and it is, because for the first time in France we will fine those responsible for street harassment," Schiappa told The Guardian.

The attack on Marie Laguerre has generated a furious response online, after the 22-year-old posted footage of it to YouTube.

The footage was passed on to her by the cafe owner.

The scene captures a man passing Laguerre on the street outside a Buttes-Chaumont park cafe at 6.45pm.

Laguerre said the man "made dirty noises, comments and whistled" toward her as they passed, and she in response told him to "shut up".

Laguerre said the man "heard me and suddenly things happened suddenly. He grabbed an ashtray and threw it at me. It missed my head by a few centimeters."

The man can then be seen following Laguerre, who turns to face him, at which points he strikes her hard in the face.

The attacker quickly walks off, with cafe patrons rising to confront the man, but not stopping him.

"I felt hatred. I refused to be demeaned, it was humiliating," Laguerre said.

"I was so annoyed I didn’t want to hide, to look down. That he dared to be angry when it was me who had reason to be angry.

"I turned to him and everything went extremely fast, but then I knew he was going to hit me. I was even ready to fight. When the blow came, I took it without showing any emotion. He continued to scream."

The attacker has not been identified yet, but the Paris prosecutor's office has opened an inquiry into the incident.

The CCTV video has caused uproar in the French capital after a 22-year-old architecture student was hit outside a cafe. Source: Facebook / Marie Laguerre
Winston Peters on synthetic cannabis: 'Let's not have a Remuera answer for the backstreet of Ōtara'

RNZ rnz.co.nz
A cross-party solution is needed to stem the synthetic cannabis crisis, acting Prime Minister Winston Peters says.

Mr Peters said governments had tried and failed to address the issues around the drug and political wrangling needed to put aside.

Winston Peters has told the ministers of health, justice, police and customs to put their heads together with their agencies to find the best solution to the spike in deaths from the drug.

Provisional figures from the coroner show between 40 - 45 people died in the year since last June - in the previous five years there were two confirmed deaths.

Winston Peters told Morning Report action must be taken urgently.

"If we missed something here, which I suspect we have, because out on the street the people we need to get to and the offenders we need to find have escaped us so let's put our heads together, analyse everything we've got and talk to people out there on the streets ... then set out to do far better than what we have been doing.

The Acting PM said he’d like to see “some fresh eyes from the street” help Government curb the spike in deaths over the past year. Source: Breakfast

"The purveyors of poison have got to be stopped and the people who are tempted because of their degraded lives to take it ... need to be persuaded somehow that this is not a good idea. That you can't risk a pill that somebody gives to you because it sounds like it might be okay."

Mr Peters was not sure if that meant a greater crackdown.

"We have failed to get on top of it and I hope in the next six months we will.

"It's seriously complicated - but let's not have a Remuera answer for the back street of Ōtara.

"What I hope we can come up with using the best information that we have, is a cross-party solution that actually works ... and on this issue as fast as possible."

Executive director of the Drug Foundation Ross Bell said his fear was that officials would look at policy responses or suggest tougher penalties - neither of which was a solution.

"We need action on the ground now, if you see a lot of the community voices, the parents who have suffered tragedy here, they're not looking for policy responses, they're not looking for tougher penalties, they are are looking for help now on the ground."

Mr Bell said there were practical things that government agencies could be doing now, or should have been doing last year in response to this.

He said part of that was sharing information much more quickly.

"So that St John Ambulance for example, knows what the hell is going on, getting resources on the ground, helping those communities that are experiencing these issues, getting resources there around harm reduction, drug treatment and making sure people who need help don't have to sit on a waiting list for so long."

- By Chris Bramwell

Acting PM Winston Peters said he wants to get the “dangerous drug out of our communities”. Source: 1 NEWS
Associated Press
Bill Cosby's lawyers are challenging the legality of the process under which a Pennsylvania board recommended he be classified as a sexually violent predator.

The comedian was today found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004. Source: 1 NEWS

They also claimed in a court filing last week that the state's recently revised sex offender registry law is unconstitutional and should not be applied retroactively.

The 81-year-old Cosby is due to be sentenced September 24 on three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

He was convicted in April of drugging and molesting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia mansion 14 years ago.

He plans to appeal.

A judge must decide whether to accept the finding he is a predator.

The designation would require the former TV star to receive sex offender counseling by a state-approved provider at least monthly for the rest of his life.

