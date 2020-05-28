Outrage at death of black man after arrest by white officer sees protestors smash cop car in LA

Several hundred protestors blocked traffic on a downtown Los Angeles freeway today, attacking two California Highway Patrol vehicles, in a protest of the death of an unarmed black man who was being taken into custody by police in Minneapolis.

The protestors gathered near Los Angeles City Hall, then marched through city streets before streaming onto a nearby freeway.

They blocked traffic and broke windows on two CHP vehicles.

Traffic on the expressway was lighter than normal because of stay-at-home orders in California due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The mayor of Minneapolis said criminal charges should be filed against the white police officer seen on video kneeling against the neck of a handcuffed black man who died in police custody.

Mayor Jacob Frey said that officer Derek Chauvin should be charged in the death of George Floyd.

Video recorded by a bystander shows Chauvin with his knee on Floyd's neck for several minutes as Floyd gasps for breath on the ground with his face against the pavement.