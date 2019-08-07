TODAY |

Outrage after white cops on horseback use rope to lead black man down Texas street

Associated Press
More From
World

The police chief of a Texas Gulf Coast city has apologised after two white male officers mounted on horseback led a black, handcuffed trespassing suspect by a rope through downtown streets.

Photos of the Sunday arrest were widely circulated on social media, with many commenting on the appearance of a black man being led by mounted officers through city streets.

Galveston police Chief Vernon Hale said in a statement that while his officers used a technique that's acceptable in some situations, such as with crowd control, they "showed poor judgment in this instance and could have waited for a transport unit at the location of arrest."

Hale said his department has "immediately changed the policy" to prevent further use of the technique.

The officers had linked the rope to handcuffs worn by 43-year-old criminal trespass suspect Donald Neely and led him to a mounted patrol staging area.

Neely is free on bond. He has no listed telephone number and couldn't be reached for comment.

Hale told The Galveston County Daily News that he regularly talks to his officers about how their actions affect people's perception of the department.

"You have to be aware of the images we portray," he said. "We talk about it when we talk about use of force, when we talk about vehicle pursuits. Quite frankly, I never would have dreamed of it in the context of mounted officers."

Mary Patrick, president of the Galveston chapter of the NAACP, told the newspaper that the department had an obligation to explain the officers' actions to the public. Patrick later said she had spoken with Hale and the police chief had the NAACP's support.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Galveston police have apologised and say the officers showed poor judgement. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
World
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
FILE- In this March 25, 2019, file photo, Jennifer Bailey, vice president of Apple Pay, speaks about the Apple Card at the Steve Jobs Theater during an event to announce new products in Cupertino, Calif. The Apple-branded credit card thatâs designed primarily for mobile use will start rolling out on Tuesday, Aug. 6. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)
Apple introduces mobile credit card in the US
2
The former Shark did brilliantly to reel in a long ball and get his feet down to complete a touchdown catch at Jets training camp.
Ex-NRL star Valentine Holmes makes first highlights-reel play as he chases NFL dream
3
Tim Paine was probably making a gag about Stokes' heritage but his execution was severely lacking.
Aussie captain bizarrely sledges Ben Stokes about Sir Richard Hadlee during Ashes
4
For the All Blacks, there is no room for distractions while Australia are openly talking about building to Rugby World Cup.
All Blacks' attitude to Bledisloe couldn't be more different to the Wallabies'
5
Julian Lee looks at the complex fight over the future of a New Zealand food.
National claims Minister of Conservation wants to ban whitebaiting in New Zealand
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Search widens for British teen missing from Malaysian nature resort
Missile

China says it will 'not stand idly by' as US plans to deploy missiles to Indo-Pacific region
People pray for the atomic bomb victims in front of the cenotaph at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, western Japan during a ceremony to mark the 74th anniversary of the bombing Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. (Kyodo News via AP)

Hiroshima marks 74th anniversary of atomic blast that killed 140,000
02:16
A 17-year-old male is being questioned by police on suspicion of attempted murder.

Eyewitnesses describe scene after six-year-old thrown from London's Tate Modern Museum