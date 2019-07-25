TODAY |

Outrage after US immigration officials pull man from car in front of kids

Associated Press
More From
World
North America

A Missouri congressman is questioning why immigration officials broke a car window and pulled a Mexican national out of his car while his girlfriend and their children were in the back seat.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman Shawn Neudauer say the officers' actions were justified during the arrest of Florencio Millan in Kansas City on Monday. Millan re-entered the US illegally after being deported in 2011.

Millan's girlfriend, Cheyenne Hoyt, posted a video to Facebook showing the couple asking for a warrant before Millan will agree to leave the car.

After about 30 minutes, an ICE officer breaks the window and others help drag Millan out.

US Representative Emmanuel Cleaver of Missouri said on Twitter he's concerned about the use of force and trauma to the children.

Your playlist will load after this ad

An ICE officer smashed a window as he tried to apprehend Mexican national Florencio Millan in Kansas City. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:21
Traffic on Auckland’s Southern Motorway is at a standstill after the serious crash.
Video shows allegedly stolen car slamming head-on into another vehicle after driving wrong-way up Auckland motorway
2
Traffic on Auckland’s Southern Motorway is at a standstill after the serious crash.
Warning: Shocking vision shows head-on collision involving stolen car driving wrong way on Auckland motorway
3
SOUL’s Pania Newton discussed the contentious land dispute on TVNZ1’s Breakfast.
Ihumātao protests a long time coming after Government, Auckland Council failed to act - activist
4
The Silver Ferns defender said now she's back in NZ she hopes to watch the All Blacks play this weekend.
Phoenix Karaka eager to back partner Patrick Tuipulotu's own World Cup bid - 'Hope I'm going to Tokyo!'
5
Bindi Irwin gets engaged
Wildlife campaigner Bindi Irwin gets engaged on her 21st birthday
MORE FROM
World
MORE
02:31
The vow comes after Iran's seizure of a British flagged tanker with the Middle Eastern nation releasing a video showing masked gunman onboard a helicopter descending onto the tanker.

Winston Peters condemns seizures of oil tankers in the Gulf as 'inexcusable violation'
06:49
TVNZ Europe correspondent has been camping out as the transfer of power took place today.

Theresa May leaves with head held high but dogged by Brexit as new PM Boris Johnson takes over
00:30
The bear can be seen pulling the large metal trash bin and attempting to open its top lid.

CCTV captures bear red-pawed as it steals bin from US marijuana dispensary
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Farid Ahmed, a Muslim from Christchurch, New Zealand as he meets with survivors of religious persecution in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Washington. The survivors come from countries including, Myanmar, New Zealand, Yemen, China, Cuba, Eritrea, Nigeria, Turkey, Vietnam, Sudan, Iraq, Afghanistan, North Korea, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Iran and Germany. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

'I'm getting some energy to carry the grief' - Mosque attack survivor speaks after meeting Trump