Outlook for Great Barrier Reef 'very poor' according to latest report

The outlook for the Great Barrier Reef is "very poor" and will remain so unless global action is taken to address climate change.

The Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority released its third five-yearly outlook for the reef yesterday, which pinpoints climate change as the greatest threat to the health of the world's largest coral ecosystem.

"The accumulation of impacts, through time and over an increasing area, is reducing its ability to recover from disturbances, with implications for reef-dependent communities and industries," GBRMPA chair Ian Poiner said.



"The overall outlook for the Great Barrier Reef is very poor."



Extremes in sea temperatures put the reef through back-to-back bleaching events in 2016 and 2017, which led to widespread coral loss and also harmed fish and invertebrates.



Outbreaks of the killer crown-of-thorns starfish, sediment run-off, tropical cyclones and illegal fishing have also damaged the reef.



Threats are "multiple, cumulative and increasing" and "the window of opportunity to improve the reef's long-term future is now", the report says.



Federal Environment Minister Sussan Ley says it's unsurprising the outlook has deteriorated given back-to-back bleaching events and outbreaks of crown-of- thorns starfish.



But she says the government's plan is helping to build the reef's resilience, while pointing to its $3.5 billion package to reduce emissions in the face of climate change.

