Outlook good for crash victim six months after extremely rare face, double hand transplant

Almost six months after an extremely rare double hand and face transplant, Joe DiMeo is relearning how to smile, blink, pinch and squeeze.

The 22-year-old New Jersey resident had the operation last August, two years after being badly burned in a car crash.

"Pinch, you know, small stuff, big stuff to squeeze like playdoh. I forgot the term but it's like some sort of playdoh, different levels of toughness. So I had to work on that. Lift some weights, do a lot of cardio, walking, squats, a lot of fine motor stuff," said DiMeo in an interview with The Associated Press.

Worldwide, surgeons have completed at least 18 face transplants and 35 hand transplants, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing, the agency contracted by the government to run the nation's transplant system.

But simultaneous hand-face transplants have only been tried twice before.

The first attempt was in 2009 on a patient in Paris who died about a month later from complications.

Two years later, Boston doctors tried it again on a woman who was mauled by a chimpanzee, but ultimately had to remove the transplanted hands days later.

"I would say this already is a success. The fact that patient six months later is starting to use the hands and is doing well is a tremendous success and first of its kind in history," said Dr. Bohdan Pomahac, a surgeon at Boston's Brigham and Women's Hospital who led the second attempted hand-face transplant.

DiMeo will be on lifelong medications to avoid rejecting the transplants, as well as continued rehabilitation to gain sensation and function in his new face and hands.

Back in 2018, DiMeo fell asleep at the wheel, he said, after working a night shift as product tester for a pharmaceutical company.

He lost control of his car, which hit a curb and utility pole, flipped over, and burst into flames.

Another driver who saw the accident pulled over and jumped over a traffic median to rescue DiMeo from the car before it exploded.

Afterward, he spent months in a medically induced coma and underwent 20 reconstructive surgeries and multiple skin grafts to treat his extensive third-degree burns.

"They had it amputated my fingers and my face was burned and I had like little slits in my eyes. So it was like looking through like a chain-linked fence," said DiMeo.

Once it became clear conventional surgeries could not help him regain full vision or use of his hands, DiMeo's medical team began preparing for the risky transplant in early 2019.

Almost immediately, the NYU Langone Health team encountered challenges.

Foremost was finding a donor.

Doctors estimated he only had a 6% chance of finding a match compatible with his immune system.

They also wanted to find a donor with the same gender, skin tone and hand dominance.

Then during the search for a donor, the pandemic hit.

Across the country, organ donations dropped.

During New York City's surge, members of the transplant unit were reassigned to work in Covid-19 wards.

"We had to recycle our PPE, we had to pare down our people that were in our practice run. So it not only strained finding a donor, but it strained our team to exercise and practice for this operation, " said Dr. Eduardo Rodriguez, chair of Hansjörg Wyss Department of Plastic Surgery at NYU Langone Health.

In early August, the team finally identified a donor in Delaware and completed the 23-hour procedure a few days later.

They amputated both of DiMeo's hands, replacing them mid-forearm and connecting nerves, blood vessels and 21 tendons with hair-thin sutures.

They also transplanted a full face, including the forehead, eyebrows, nose, eyelids, lips, both ears and underlying facial bones.

"It's a responsibility I have to carry if we are to move on with medical advancements. This is all research. It's not like someone has done this before and we have a recipe to follow," said Rodriguez.

In the months since, DiMeo has not shown any signs of rejecting his new face or hands, said Rodriguez, who was set to reveal details of the operation for the first time at a news conference today.

Since leaving the hospital in November, DiMeo has been in intensive rehabilitation, devoting hours daily to physical, occupational and speech therapy.

During a recent session, he practiced raising his eyebrows, opening and closing his eyes, puckering his mouth, giving a thumbs up and whistling. DiMeo can feel his new forehead and hands get cold, and often reaches up to push his long hair off of his face.

At home with parents, DiMeo now dresses and feeds himself. He shoots pool and play with his dog Buster. DiMeo, an avid gym-goer, has also returned to physical exercise — benching 50 pounds and practicing his golf swing.

As with any transplant, the danger of rejection is highest early on, but lasts indefinitely.

The medications he takes also leave him vulnerable, for the rest of his life, to viral or bacterial infections.

Still, Rodriguez said he's amazed to see that in just five months DiMeo has been able to master skills like zipping up his jacket and putting on his shoes.

