Outlawed tusks from about 300 African elephants, worth nearly $19m, seized in Singapore

Associated Press
Singapore has seized about 12 tonnes of pangolin scales belonging to around 2000 of the endangered mammals and nearly 10 tonnes of elephant ivory.

The National Parks Board, Singapore Customs and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority said today it was the city-state's third major seizure of pangolin scales this year and its largest seizure of elephant ivory to date.

An announcement said authorities on Sunday seized 13.1 tonnes of pangolin scales as well as tusks from nearly 300 African elephants from containers being shipped to Vietnam. The pangolin scales were valued at NZ$53.2 million and the tusks at NZ$19.2 million.

The pangolin is said to be the most widely trafficked mammal in the world. Its scales are made of keratin and are ground up to use in traditional medicines.

Authorities estimate the tusks have come from nearly 300 pachyderms.
