Outcry as Trump touts his 'magnificent' Doral golf resort for next G7 Summit

Associated Press
President Donald Trump was in full sales mode today, doing everything but pass out brochures as he touted the features that would make the Doral golf resort the ideal place for the next G-7 Summit.

There's just one detail he left out: He owns the place.

Government ethics watchdogs have long railed against the perils of Trump earning money off the presidency and hosting foreign leaders at his properties.

But they say Trump's proposal to bring world leaders to his Miami-area resort takes the conflict of interest to a whole new level because, unlike stays at his Washington, they would have no choice but to spend money at his property.

"It's ethics violation squared," said Kathleen Clark of Washington University School of Law in St. Louis.

Added Larry Noble, a former general counsel at the Federal Election Commission, "This is him making it perfectly mandatory that they stay at his resort."

Trump's proposal at the current G-7 Summit in Biarritz, France, portrayed the Doral resort in the most glowing terms, even though he said later he was more interested in logistics for the meeting than making money.

"We have a series of magnificent buildings, very luxurious rooms," Trump told reporters. "We have incredible conference rooms, incredible restaurants, it's like — it's like such a natural."

It comes as Doral, by far the biggest revenue generator among the Trump Organisation's 17 golf properties, appears to have taken a hit from Trump's move into politics.

President Donald Trump was in full sales mode Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, doing everything but passing out brochures as he touted the features that would make the Doral golf resort the ideal place for the next G7 Summit _ close to the airport, plenty of hotel rooms, separate buildings for every delegation, even top facilities for the media. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
FILE - This photo shows then Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaking at an event with employees at Trump National Doral in Miami. Source: Associated Press
