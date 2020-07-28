TODAY |

Outback pub at 'war' with Kevin the mischievous emu

Source:  AAP

He can't fly but I'm telling you, an outback pub has banned Kevin the emu.

Emus banned from pub in outback Yaraka, Queensland. Source: Supplied

The bird-brained emu and his mate Carol have been barred from the Yaraka Hotel in outback Queensland for bad bar-room behaviour.

After learning how to climb the stairs, Kevin's exploits of rummaging through bins, stealing food and car keys - not to mention his poor toileting manners - have become too much for the hotel which has posted about their emu 'war' on Facebook.

The pub has had to ramp up security - courtesy of a rope across the entrance - to keep Kevin and Carol at bay.

The tiny town southwest of Longreach is home to about 20 locals who are still welcome to pull up a stool, as long as they remember to put the emu barricade back.

"Emus have been banned from this establishment for bad behaviour," the sign at the front door states.

"Please let yourself in through the emu barrier then reconnect please!"

Queensland MP David Littleproud had a close run-in with Kevin and his mates this week.

"I thought the Yaraka locals were having me on with this sign but "Kevin" apparently has attitude when he gets to the bar," Mr Littleproud wrote on social media.

Pub owner Gerry Gimblett said Kevin and Carol are the last two emus from a flock of nine.

"The rest were all hit by cars and Kevin and Carol are the last two left," Mrs Gimblett told AAP.

"They are beautiful, very friendly - a bit too friendly if anything! They make a bit of a mess."

World
Australia
Animals
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
National’s Palmerston North candidate apologises after photo of him appearing to impersonate Hitler surfaces on social media
2
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp
3
Woman pleads guilty to escaping from Auckland managed isolation facility
4
NZ suspends extradition treaty with Hong Kong, after China passes controversial law
5
Judith Collins snaps at media over questions regarding her escapee 'joke'
MORE FROM
World
MORE
01:10

Newborn in ICU at Melbourne hospital after Covid-19 outbreak in neonatal unit

Hunger expected to kill 128,000 more children over first year of Covid-19 pandemic

Donald Trump's national security adviser has Covid-19
02:09

Experimental Covid-19 vaccine put to its biggest test yet, with 30k volunteers in US