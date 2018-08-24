 

'Our nation has let you down' - Australia's PM apologises to victims of institutional child sex abuse

AAP
Abused children, their families and whistleblowers have received a national apology after a damning royal commission.

"I believe you, we believe you, your country believes you," Prime Minister Scott Morrison told parliament today.

Mr Morrison, who paid tribute to Julia Gillard for setting up the inquiry, said it was a day to confront the failure to listen, to believe and to provide justice.

Ms Gillard sat in the House of Representatives gallery next to Chrissie Foster, whose two daughters were sexually abused by a Catholic priest.

Mr Morrison said it was a day to confront key questions: "Why weren't the children of our nation loved, nurtured and protected? Why was their trust betrayed?

"Why did those who know cover it up? Why were the cries of children and parents ignored? Why was our system of justice blind to injustice? Why has it taken so long to act? Why were other things more important than this, the care of innocent children? Why didn't we believe?"

He said nothing could be done to right the wrongs inflicted on children, but the government was acting on the recommendations of the royal commission, which heard from 17,000 survivors.

To date, the government has rolled out a national redress scheme, with a new office of child safety to report to the prime minister.

As well, Mr Morrison today announced a National Centre for Excellence to raise awareness and understanding and a national museum to raise awareness and understanding of the impacts of child sexual abuse.

From December the government will report each year for the next five years, and then again in 10 years' time, on the progress of the recommendations.

A protester was ushered out of the public gallery when he waved a sign which read: "Fix Nauru then apologise".

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten said Australia had failed tens of thousands of children, across generations.

"Our nation let you down. Today, we offer you our nation's apology, with humility, with honesty, with hope for healing now, and with a fire in our belly to ensure that our children will grow up safe in the future," Mr Shorten said.

He said he was sorry the parliament had not yet done enough to guarantee it could not happen again.

"The words of this apology must come with action," he said.

"It is not the time for government or institutions to haggle over the dollars, to hide behind the lawyers."

MPs stood up and paused for a moment's silence.

A formal event is being held in the Great Hall of Parliament House.

Mr Morrison has promised to rebuild trust in government and be firmly on the side of Australian voters.
