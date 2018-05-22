 

'Our hearts had broken' - Father of stillborn baby victim in Grenfell Tower disaster testifies

An enquiry is underway into the UK Grenfell Tower blaze that killed 72 people last year.
Avneesh Sehgal helped Kasmeer Lata pressure her daughter, 15, into having sex for money.

Jailed: Partner of woman who sold girl as Auckland sex slave tries to express last minute remorse - judge tells him it's too late

Ken Shirely says the depreciating NZ dollar is responsible for the high price of petrol at the moment.

'Not inconceivable' NZ petrol prices could reach $3 per litre within six to 12 months, says transport expert

Exclusive: 'Deeply flawed' wall system being sold to unsuspecting Kiwis by Auckland-based Cook Islands group

View: How do Harry and Meghan's official wedding portraits compare with Prince William and Kate Middleton's from 2011?

Meghan Markle, right, and her mother Doria Ragland leave Cliveden House Hotel in Taplow, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018 where she stayed before Markle's wedding ceremony with Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

New York Times: Meghan Markle and the bicultural blackness of the Royal Wedding

Jailed: Partner of woman who sold girl as Auckland sex slave tries to express last minute remorse - judge tells him it's too late

Avnesh Sehgal often drove the then 15-year-old girl to meet clients. She was forced into sex for money over 1000 times during an 18 month period.

NZ family in Australia struggles to survive: 'It's just not fair'

A broken leg and Australia's unfair treatment of NZ citizens has left family of six in Perth with only $100 to survive on.

A pedestrian died near a train crossing on Stream Grove, Heretaunga, around 9am this morning.

Pedestrian dies after being hit by train in Upper Hutt

Some services on the Hutt Valley Line will be cancelled after the incident around 9am in Heretaunga.

The Justice Minister said community safety was the priority, but changes to reduce the prison population could be on the horizon.

'Doing it once, and doing it right' - Andrew Little signals overhaul of criminal justice system in face of rising prison populations

The Justice Minister said community safety was the priority and implementation would start next year.

Nathan Kraatskow.

Most read: Teen cyclist killed in Auckland hit and run was big brother to three siblings, leaves 'huge hole in our family', say grieving loved ones

Nathan Kraatskow, 15, died at Albany on the North Shore on Friday night.


 
