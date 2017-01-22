'To our dearest and most badass daughter' - family remember woman killed in Melbourne car attack

The family of a woman killed in Friday's horrific car attack in Melbourne has released a statement remembering their "dearest and most badass daughter and sister".

Five people were killed when a 26-year-old man mowed down pedestrians on Bourke Street Mall, including 22-year-old Jess Mudie.

Ms Mudie's family released a statement tonight paying tribute to "one of the strongest people we know".

Jess Mudie, aged 22, was killed on Friday when a man ploughed through crowds in Melbourne's Bourke Street Mall. Source: Supplied

"We are constantly inspired by your love for everyone around you and the lengths you will go to for the people you love," the statement read.

"You are strong, beautiful, determined, always work hard to get what you want and never shy away from a challenge.

"You are so head strong and assertive in everything that you do, your love for your family and friends is immense, and you are always there when any one needs support."

Matthew Si, aged 33, was killed on Friday when a man ploughed through crowds in Melbourne's Bourke Street Mall Source: Supplied

The wife of Matthew Si, a 33-year-old man who died from his injuries on Friday, also released a statement about the "devoted husband and loving father, brother and son".

"The family would like to thank everyone who helped Matt at the scene and did their best to save him," the statement read.

The death toll rose to five today when a three-month-old baby died in hospital, with a 10-year-old girl and 25-year-old woman also among those dead.