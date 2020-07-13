TODAY |

Orphaned baby wombat finds temporary home at NSW police station

An Australian police station has welcomed a new recruit into its New South Wales office - a baby wombat.

After a tough start to life, the young joey is now being looked after by the men and women in blue at Queanbeyan Police Station.

Ted, as he's known by officers, was orphaned after his mother was killed in a motor vehicle incident just outside the town.

"The officers at Queanbeyan have taken very positively to Ted, everyone's very nurturing and caring and very interested in the process that he'll undertake before he's released back into the wild," Inspector Charles Hutchins told Nine News.

"I like them because they're cute but they're also strong. How can you not love a baby wombat?

"I'd encourage people to drive to the conditions, be aware that there are animals on the road, whether they're wombats or kangaroos or local livestock."

