Orlando nightclub mass murderer's wife arrested by FBI

A US law enforcement official says the FBI has arrested the wife of the Orlando nightclub shooter.

Omar Mateen's ex-wife Noor Salman has been caught on security cameras buying guns with her former partner.
The official says Noor Salman was taken into custody today in the San Francisco area and is due in court tomorrow in California.

She's facing charges in Florida including obstruction of justice.

The official was not authorised to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Thousands of people have turned out to show their love and support for the LGBTQ community, and the families of those who died.
Noor Salman moved to the San Francisco area after her husband, Omar Mateen, was killed in a shootout with SWAT team members during the June 12 massacre at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando. Forty-nine patrons were killed.

Mateen pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group during the standoff.

The Auckland landmark lit up in a show of solidarity after 50 people were killed in a Florida nightclub.
