Original Wiggles lineup to reunite for adults-only Aussie bushfire fundraiser

Source:  1 NEWS

The original members of childrens' group The Wiggles are getting together to raise money for Australian bushfire relief.

The four-some will perform in Castle Hill, New South Wales, to raise money for the Red Cross and Wire Wildlife Rescue.

It's not the first time Jeff Fatt, Anthony Field, Murray Cook and Greg Page have pulled on their famous coloured shirts for a good cause, previously reuniting for charity, and to celebrate their 25th anniversary in 2016. 

The show, however, will be adults-only, with Field telling 2GB radio that "people can drink whatever they like and sing along".

