Organisers of shambolic 'luxury' festival speak out

Organisers of the shambolic Fyre Festival due to be held in the Bahamas have finally spoken out.

The festival goers were promised music, A-list celebrities and luxury accommodation before the event was postponed at the last minute leaving attendees stranded.

Co-founder Billy McFarland said the weather was to blame, with a big storm wrecking their water system leading to the decision to postpone.