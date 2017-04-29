Organisers of shambolic 'luxury' festival speak out

Source:US ABC
Organisers of the shambolic Fyre Festival due to be held in the Bahamas have finally spoken out.
The festival goers were promised music, A-list celebrities and luxury accommodation before the event was postponed at the last minute leaving attendees stranded.
Celebrity models who planned to attend the Fyre Festival
Co-founder Billy McFarland said the weather was to blame, with a big storm wrecking their water system leading to the decision to postpone.
The organisers are promising refunds and plan to hold the festival in a different location next year.
