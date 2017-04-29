 

Organisers of shambolic 'luxury' festival speak out

Organisers of the shambolic Fyre Festival due to be held in the Bahamas have finally spoken out.

Fyre Festival goers were promised music, A-list celebrities and luxury accommodation.
 The festival goers were promised music, A-list celebrities and luxury accommodation before the event was postponed at the last minute leaving attendees stranded.

Celebrity models who planned to attend the Fyre Festival

Co-founder Billy McFarland said the weather was to blame, with a big storm wrecking their water system leading to the decision to postpone.

The organisers are promising refunds and plan to hold the festival in a different location next year.

