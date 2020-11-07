TODAY |

Organ delivery in style: Italian police transport kidney via Lamborghini

Source:  Associated Press

Italian Police have used a Lamborghini Huracan to deliver a kidney for a patient who was awaiting a transplant at a hospital 500 kilometres away.

In an effort to promote organ donation, the police officer drove 500km to transport the unique package. Source: Associated Press

An officer loaded the organ, which had been placed in a refrigerated box, into the prestige vehicle in the northern city of Padova and drove it south to Rome's Gemelli Hospital last month.

Police officials have said that the unique delivery was part of an effort to promote an organ donation campaign being run by Italy's National Transplant Centre and the Ministry of Health.

