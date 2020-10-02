TODAY |

Oregon cops bust four men walking down road with 36kg of cannabis

Source:  Associated Press

Oregon Sheriff's deputies arrested four men after they encountered them walking down the side of a road carrying about 36.2 kilograms of cannabis.

Oregon officers say the men had marijuana plants stuffed in their pockets as well as in large bags.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's office provided dashcam video and still photos of the encounter that occurred early Wednesday as the deputies were on routine nighttime patrol.

Officers say the men had cannabis plants stuffed in their pockets as well as in large bags.

According to sheriff's deputies, the men said they thought they were stealing recreational cannabis but were in fact carrying high-CBD cannabis plants stolen from a nearby legal cannabis farm.

The four men, ranging in age from 19 to 22, face theft and criminal trespass charges.

