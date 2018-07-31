 

Orca still carrying her dead calf after 16 days leaves researcher sobbing, shocked and heartbroken

A mother orca was spotted today still carrying her dead calf for the 16th straight day after the infant was born off the Canada coast near Victoria, British Columbia and died shortly afterwards.

Tahlequah, the 20-year-old mother orca, is also known as J35, and researchers fear she could be in danger.

“I am absolutely shocked and heartbroken," Deborah Giles, research scientist for University of Washington Center for Conservation Biology and research director for nonprofit Wild Orca told The Seattle Times.

“I am sobbing. I can’t believe she is still carrying her calf around,” Ms Giles said.

“I am gravely concerned for the health and mental well being of J35."

Ms Giles said even if the orca's family is foraging for and sharing fish with her, she can't be getting the nutrition she needs to regain any body-mass loss that would have naturally occurred during the gestation of her foetus "and also additional loss of nutrition during these weeks of mourning".

In this photo taken Tuesday, July 24, 2018, provided by the Center for Whale Research, a baby orca whale is being pushed by her mother after being born off the Canada coast near Victoria, British Columbia. The new orca died soon after being born. Ken Balcomb with the Center for Whale Research says the dead calf was seen Tuesday being pushed to the surface by her mother just a half hour after it was spotted alive. Balcomb says the mother was observed propping the newborn on her forehead and trying to keep it near the surface of the water. (Michael Weiss/Center for Whale Research via AP)
In this photo taken Tuesday, July 24, 2018, provided by the Center for Whale Research, a baby orca whale is being pushed by her mother after being born off the Canada coast near Victoria, British Columbia. Source: Associated Press
Associated Press
World

A strong aftershock has shaken the Indonesian island of Lombok where tens of thousands of people are homeless after a powerful earthquake on Sunday.

Indonesia's geological agency said the quake this afternoon had a magnitude of 6.2 and was shallow, at a depth of 12 kilometers, centered in the northeast of the island.

The powerful quake rocked the holiday islands of Lombok and Bali, the region’s second in just over a week. Source: 1 NEWS

It said it didn't have the potential to cause a tsunami.

It's the third big quake to hit Lombok in little over a week. Buildings still standing on the island have been weakened after Sunday's 7.0 quake that killed at least 131 people and a 6.4 quake on July 29 that killed 16.

Damaged houses in the north of the Indonesian island of Lombok after the magnitude 6.9 earthquake.
Damaged houses in the north of the Indonesian island of Lombok after the magnitude 6.9 earthquake. Source: Associated Press
AAP
A pervert Adelaide chiropractor who indecently filmed hundreds of his clients has been ruled unwilling or unable to control his sexual instincts.

The case against Peter Wayne Snodgrass, who has admitted more than 200 charges, came before the District Court today where Judge Paul Muscat expressed concern at the high number of offences.

Judge Muscat said the extent of the offending suggested Snodgrass, who had admitted to being a sex addict, was unwilling to control his sexual instincts.

The judge ruled that, in such circumstances, it was appropriate for the case to be sent to the Supreme Court for sentencing.

He also found that Snodgrass should be considered a serious repeat offender, unless he could convince the court otherwise.

Defence counsel Joseph Henderson said a psychiatric report had been prepared that suggested an alternative view on the defendant's sexual instincts, but Judge Muscat declined to ask for it to be tendered.

The court previously heard there would be so many victim impact statements in the case that reading them all could take a full day.

An earlier hearing in Adelaide Magistrates Court was told the chiropractor's victims, who were aged from 11 to 60, were secretly filmed in his practice between 2012 and 2017 using a fixed camera he set up in the changerooms.

It also heard Snodgrass had admitted to investigators that he was addicted to sex.

Snodgrass has been remanded in custody to appear in the Supreme Court on August 20 to start the sentencing process.

Woman having chiropractic back adjustment. Osteopathy, Alternative medicine, pain relief concept. Physiotherapy, sport injury rehabilitation
File image. Source: istock.com
