Orca rams dolphin mid-air in Mexico waters, captivating onlookers

An orca has been filmed ramming the dolphin it was hunting mid-air in Mexico's Sea of Cortez.

The drama was filmed by a person on a boat in the Sea of Cortez. Source: Instagram / @Miguel.cuevas19

Cabo Pulmo Divers, who captured the hunt earlier this week, described it as an "amazing moment". 

In the video, posted to social media, the orca can be seen leaping about five metres into the air. 

As those on the boats exclaim, the dolphin is seen spinning back into the water from the impact.

Eyewitness Miguel Cuevas told USA TODAY's For The Win he counted about 10 orcas, all of which were female, hunting dolphins. 

Only one dolphin was killed, he said. 

