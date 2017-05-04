 

Orangutan rescued after being held prisoner for two years in dark wooden box

An orangutan who was shut up in a dark wooden box for two years in West Borneo has finally been freed and taken to a rescue centre for treatment and rehabilitation in Indonesia. 

Kotap the ape was rescued by International Animal Rescue from the 10 sq ft. box he was shut up in.
The four-year-old male named Kotap was held as a prisoner, having nothing but a plastic bottle and a straw in his box, which measured one metre square, to occupy him. 

His captor, a man named Baco, reportedly told rescuers from the Forestry Department of West Kalimantan and International Animal Rescue that he was given Kotap by people he met in the village of Ketapang after he spotted the young orangutan in a cardboard box. 

When he took Kotap home, Baco became concerned that his new pet would disrupt his neighbours and therefore built him a wooden box to live in, the rescue charity said.

After two years and two visits to Baco's property, rescuers finally managed to persuade Baco to give the orangutan over, who was found scared and frightened when they opened the box. 

"Kotap was very stressed by all the strangers who gathered to see him when he was taken out of the box," Uwi said in a statement, who was the Vet who treated Kotap. 

"He became nervous and aggressive which is not surprising."

The owner apparently claimed to have fed Kotap uncooked instant noodles, made with a sachet of sugary drink, which the Chief Executive of International Animal Rescue, Alan Knight, said made the orangutan very sick. 

"Thankfully now he will join other rescued orangutans at our centre and be given a chance of returning to the forest where he belongs," Mr Knight said. 

