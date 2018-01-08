Oprah Winfrey's passionate Golden Globes speech sees Weight Watchers shares soar

Oprah Winfrey earned multiple standing ovations at yesterday's Golden Globes as she accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award with a moving speech referencing civil rights and the #MeToo movement, declaring that the reign of abusive men was coming to an end: "Their time is up!"

Her passionate speech saw weight-loss company Weight Watchers, which Winfrey has a 10 per cent share in, jump up by 13 per cent to US$52.96, according to Bloomberg.

The OWN founder, former talk show host, actress, film and TV producer and humanitarian became the first black woman to be given the award, which was presented in Beverly Hills, California.

She spoke about the feelings she had as a young girl watching Sidney Poitier win the best-actor Oscar in 1964 and likened the pride she felt watching Poitier, the first black man to win that trophy, to the impact she hoped she could have on young women today.

"For too long, women have not been heard or believed if they dared to speak their truth to the power of those men," Winfrey said.

"But their time is up! Their time is up! Their time is up!" she shouted to a standing ovation.

The phrase also referenced the "Time's Up" initiative led by women in Hollywood and others to combat sexual misconduct; that was at the center of the message actresses sent by wearing mainly black at the Globes yesterday.

Weight Watchers shares quadrupled last year, reported Bloomberg, after Winfrey bought the 10 per cent stake in October 2015.