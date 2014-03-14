Oprah Winfrey becomes first black woman to make the Bloomberg Billionaires Index

Former daytime television host Oprah Winfrey has become the first black female entrepreneur to appear on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, with her personal fortune reaching $4 billion on Monday.

Oprah Winfrey. Source: Bang Showbiz

Winfrey has also found herself a place on the top 500 richest people in the world, ranking 494, Bloomberg reports.

The media mogul has experienced exceptional growth in her personal wealth over the last few years, due to her ten percent stake in the successful weight loss company Weight Watchers.

The 64-year-old can largely thank the company for her recent fortune, with an increase of $427 million so far this year and the company's share price almost doubling.

It is estimated that Winfrey's personal stake in the company is now worth more than half a billion dollars.

But Oprah's success doesn't stop there.

She continues to reap royalties from her highly successful 'Oprah Winfrey Show', as well as reaping profits from her content production company the O Network.

Apple and Winfrey have recently announced a partnership that creates original programming in a multi-year deal worth millions.

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index is a daily ranking list that ranks the world's richest people by net worth based largely on Wall Street stock performances.