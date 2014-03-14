 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Oprah matches Clooney's $500,000 donation for student marches against guns

share

Source:

Associated Press

Oprah Winfrey says she will match George and Amal Clooney's $500,000 donation to students organising marches against gun violence after a mass shooting in Florida.

Oprah Winfrey.

Source: Bang Showbiz

The media mogul tweeted from her verified account that the student organizers remind her of civil rights activists in the 1960s "who also said we've had ENOUGH and our voices will be heard."

Director Steven Spielberg and DreamWorks Animation founder Jeffrey Katzenberg also pledged donations.

Variety reports that Katzenberg said he and his wife will also attend the march.

Seventeen people were killed at the school and others wounded when a gunman went on a rampage with an assault rifle. Students are mobilising a March 24 march in Washington and elsewhere to urge lawmakers to enact tougher gun control.

Related

North America

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Kane Williamson leaves the field for rain.

Rain spares Black Caps from further embarrassment after capitulation in T20 tri-series final against Australia

01:10
2
Question time became heated in Parliament this afternoon.

Paula Bennett in feisty exchange with PM over Kelvin Davis’ charter schools ‘conflict of interest’, before Winston leaps to her defence

00:15
3
Jong Kwang-bom could've lost more than his balance if this unsportsmanlike move went wrong.

Watch: North Korean skater takes heavy fall – then appears to grab rival's foot to take him down as well

00:36
4
Billy Haldane captured this startling footage on his farm in Bainham.

Raw: Watch as raging torrents of water rush over sodden Golden Bay paddocks during Cyclone Gita

00:41
5
Car and properties were damaged in the flooding, with locals left with nothing to do but move their possessions to higher ground.

Effects of ex-Cyclone Gita still being felt with thunderstorms and high winds forecast for central New Zealand

Kane Williamson leaves the field for rain.

Rain spares Black Caps from further embarrassment after capitulation in T20 tri-series final against Australia

The visitors claimed the tri-series crown at Eden Park, after rain handed them a 19-run win on the Duckworth-Lewis method.

01:59

Whakanuia! Te Karere marks 35 years of broadcasting in Te Reo Maori

Derek Fox read the first official Te Karere news bulletin in 1983, – all four minutes of it!

00:51
Cyclone Gita has left a huge trail of destruction on Takaka Hill after slamming into the South Island yesterday.

Watch: Confronting new helicopter footage shows mammoth task ahead to clear Takaka Hill slips

Cyclone Gita has left a huge trail of destruction on Takaka Hill after slamming into the South Island yesterday.

00:36
Billy Haldane captured this startling footage on his farm in Bainham.

Raw: Watch as raging torrents of water rush over sodden Golden Bay paddocks during Cyclone Gita

Billy Haldane captured this startling footage on a farm in Bainham.

01:31
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Weather easing as ex-Tropical Cyclone Gita moves away from country, some rain for east of South Island

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 