Oprah matches Clooney's $500,000 donation for student marches against guns

Oprah Winfrey says she will match George and Amal Clooney's $500,000 donation to students organising marches against gun violence after a mass shooting in Florida.
The media mogul tweeted from her verified account that the student organizers remind her of civil rights activists in the 1960s "who also said we've had ENOUGH and our voices will be heard."
Director Steven Spielberg and DreamWorks Animation founder Jeffrey Katzenberg also pledged donations.
Variety reports that Katzenberg said he and his wife will also attend the march.
Seventeen people were killed at the school and others wounded when a gunman went on a rampage with an assault rifle. Students are mobilising a March 24 march in Washington and elsewhere to urge lawmakers to enact tougher gun control.
