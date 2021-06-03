TODAY |

Opposition politicians reach coalition deal to oust Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Source:  Associated Press

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s opponents announced they have reached a deal to form a new governing coalition, paving the way for the ouster of the longtime Israeli leader.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The new government would topple PM Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been in power for a record-setting 12 years. Source: Breakfast

The dramatic announcement by opposition leader Yair Lapid and his main coalition partner, Naftali Bennett, came moments before a midnight (9am NZT) deadline and prevented the country from plunging into what would have been its fifth consecutive election in just over two years.

In a statement on Twitter, Lapid said he had informed the country's president of the deal.

“This government will work for all the citizens of Israel, those that voted for it and those that didn’t. It will do everything to unite Israeli society,” he said.

World
Middle East
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:51
Auckland house fire where dad and child were found dead was 'non-accidental' — police
2
Is your power company on the naughty list? Consumer NZ releases annual customer frustration survey
3
Full video: Ashley Bloomfield and head of MIQ to speak about Covid-19 transmission in isolation hotels
4
Search for missing New Zealand man off Queensland coast called off
5
Prince Charles has panic room installed at Highgrove House
MORE FROM
World
MORE

China tries to keep elephant herd out of city of 7 million

Iran's largest navy ship catches fire, sinks in Gulf of Oman

Brazil's Amazon rivers rise to record levels
00:14

Video shows teenager shoving bear that swatted family dog in California yard