Opposing protesters gather in London

Demonstrators gathered in central London on Saturday to counter a march held by British far-right groups.

The countermarch, branded as anti-fascist, started near Britain's parliament and was peaceful, with the exception of occasional scuffles which broke out with far-right supporters.

Demonstrators held placards denouncing fascism, neo-Nazism, while a few also denounced US President Donald Trump. They said they hoped to show their support for refugees and equal values.

Police officers were present to separate the two crowds, both gathering near the Houses of Parliament.

Far-right supporters could be heard chanting "Oh, Tommy Robinson," referring to the prominent far-right, anti-Muslim street agitator, who was jailed in May.

Robinson, a pseudonym of 35-year-old Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was sentenced to 13 months in jail in May, after pleading guilty to contempt of court and breaching the terms of a previous suspended sentence, by live-streaming outside a criminal trial, in violation of reporting restrictions which were in place.

The trial was covered by restrictions on what can be reported while it's underway - a common practice in Britain, designed to protect the impartiality of the jury.

Supporters claim that his sentence is a violation of freedom of speech.