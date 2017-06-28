Opinion: Time for RAMSI to leave Solomons - but it leaves behind uncertainty

Many Soloman Islands teenagers have never known life without RAMSI.

They've grown up with the regional police and military intervention force which was brought in to restore peace and order fourteen years ago.

Their parents will tell them of the nightmares they faced in the late 90s early 2000s when two rebel factions went to war.

A decapitated body and the head of someone else were found at the Honiara marketplace, there were executions, children were killed ... no one was exempt from the lawlessness that swept through the country displacing about 20,000 people.

At the request of the Solomons Government RAMSI was established, led by Australia and New Zealand.

Its first job was to disarm a widely corrupt and criminal local police force and stabilise law and order.

Through the years, RAMSI has taken on a more instructive capacity, carrying out training and encouraging good governance.

There's no doubt it has made a huge difference but it hasn't been without issues.

For the most part, New Zealanders have enjoyed a good rapport with Solomon Islanders and this can't be under-estimated ... the same cannot be said for Australians whose less-integrative style of policing and treatment of locals has not proven so popular.

It's been a costly and lengthy affair - while New Zealand has put in about $150m over the 14 years, that's a drop compared to Australia's $2.7b.

Three years ago, a report by Pacific think tank the Lowy Institute found that, while RAMSI achieved some impressive results, it was a "massive and disproportionate investment given Australia's interests in the Solomon Islands".

The lesson here, it said, was knowing how much to spend and when to leave.

Fourteen years is a long time and in that time the Solomons has become a lot more dependant on aid.

But ask the general population about RAMSI and most will tell you how they value it and the fear they hold for when it withdraws this week.

They are right to be anxious - the Solomons has a fragile economy with high unemployment and large numbers of disaffected youth.

That's a dangerous scenario in a country that still brims with tension under the surface.

Many of the faces at the centre of past troubles are still there, as are some corrupt politicians and high number of illegal weapons in hands that should not have them.