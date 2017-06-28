 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Opinion: Time for RAMSI to leave Solomons - but it leaves behind uncertainty

share

Barbara Dreaver 

1 NEWS Pacific Correspondent

Many Soloman Islands teenagers have never known life without RAMSI.

They've grown up with the regional police and military intervention force which was brought in to restore peace and order fourteen years ago.

Their parents will tell them of the nightmares they faced in the late 90s early 2000s when two rebel factions went to war.

Paula Bennett is visiting the capital Honiara and will join Pacific leaders to mark the end of RAMSI.
Source: 1 NEWS

A decapitated body and the head of someone else were found at the Honiara marketplace, there were executions, children were killed ... no one was exempt from the lawlessness that swept through the country displacing about 20,000 people.

At the request of the Solomons Government RAMSI was established, led by Australia and New Zealand.

Its first job was to disarm a widely corrupt and criminal local police force and stabilise law and order.

Through the years, RAMSI has taken on a more instructive capacity, carrying out training and encouraging good governance.

There's no doubt it has made a huge difference but it hasn't been without issues.

For the most part, New Zealanders have enjoyed a good rapport with Solomon Islanders and this can't be under-estimated ... the same cannot be said for Australians whose less-integrative style of policing and treatment of locals has not proven so popular.

It's been a costly and lengthy affair - while New Zealand has put in about $150m over the 14 years, that's a drop compared to Australia's $2.7b.

Three years ago, a report by Pacific think tank the Lowy Institute found that, while RAMSI achieved some impressive results, it was a "massive and disproportionate investment given Australia's interests in the Solomon Islands".

The lesson here, it said, was knowing how much to spend and when to leave.

Fourteen years is a long time and in that time the Solomons has become a lot more dependant on aid.

But ask the general population about RAMSI and most will tell you how they value it and the fear they hold for when it withdraws this week.

They are right to be anxious - the Solomons has a fragile economy with high unemployment and large numbers of disaffected youth.

That's a dangerous scenario in a country that still brims with tension under the surface.

Many of the faces at the centre of past troubles are still there, as are some corrupt politicians and high number of illegal weapons in hands that should not have them.

It's definitely time for RAMSI to leave ... but what it leaves behind is uncertainty.

Related

Pacific Islands

Barbara Dreaver

02:01
Paula Bennett is visiting the capital Honiara and will join Pacific leaders to mark the end of RAMSI.

Fears as regional defence intervention ends in the Solomon Islands

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Dr Patrick Pritzwald-Stegmann.

Kiwi-trained doctor dies after alleged one-punch attack in Melbourne

00:39
2
Morning show Today tried to claim ‘Australasia’ won the Auld Mug.

'Australia has taken out the America's Cup' - cheeky Aussie TV presenters try jumping on Team NZ bandwagon

00:12
3
The Highlanders centre appears alongside the likes of Caroline Wozniacki in ESPN The Magazine's annual Body Issue.

Video: Ex-All Blacks centre Malakai Fekitoa goes naked for daring ESPN Body Issue

00:56
4
The Team NZ helmsman has raced in many different shaped and sized boats.

Watch: 'I think it's a good thing for the Cup' – Peter Burling hints at desired boat design type for America's Cup defence

00:17
5
Three men are now facing serious charges after the incident, which took place on the Queensland city's popular esplanade.

Raw: Cairns men attack police officer, knocking him to the ground

06:17
Nic Marsh's parents say they understand how his death occurred but want compulsory cameras.

Parents of man shot dead by police forgive them - but want body cameras on armed cops

Marg and Nelson Marshall understand why police shot their son Nick five times - but want future armed incidents recorded.

Are you well prepared for the bite of NZ's breathtaking playground?

Entrance fee likely for famous Tongariro Alpine Crossing once local iwi settles with Crown

Ngati Tuwharetoa say better management is needed of the wildly popular Tongariro National Park.


00:12
The Highlanders centre appears alongside the likes of Caroline Wozniacki in ESPN The Magazine's annual Body Issue.

Video: Ex-All Blacks centre Malakai Fekitoa goes naked for daring ESPN Body Issue

It's Malakai Fekitoa like you've never seen him before.


02:05
The party has made a deal with a fledgling Pacific political group.

'All steam and no hangi' rival says as Maori Party and One Pacific strike election deal

The parties hope the move will broaden both of their support bases.

00:39
Morning show Today tried to claim ‘Australasia’ won the Auld Mug.

'Australia has taken out the America's Cup' - cheeky Aussie TV presenters try jumping on Team NZ bandwagon

We don't think so!



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ