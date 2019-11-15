Opinion: I've seen the pain of Samoan mothers who have lost babies to measles - the ODT's cartoon has betrayed a nation in mourning

I’ve known and seen a lot of grief.

Controversial cartoon published in Otago Daily Times. Source: Twitter

You don’t get to my age and not experience it on both a personal and professional level.

And I can tell you the Samoan measles epidemic which has taken the lives of 50 plus babies is unsurprisingly next level awash with it.

Several weeks ago I was at the funeral of two baby cousins who had died of measles in Samoa.

The grief there was intense – the mothers inconsolable, howling in pain begging for it not to be. But it was.

And it continues to be for dozens of Samoan families who have lost their babies – as the measles epidemic rages and people there live in a perpetual state of grief and fear.

The Otago Daily Times cartoon which jokes about Samoa’s measles epidemic is a racist offensive reflection of someone who sits pondering the world from his comfy secure chair.

Garrick Tremain’s response is that his cartoon was a “simple innocuous joke” and that this is a politically correct atmosphere where there’s “a growing number of people who wake up in the morning and their first intention is to find something to be offended about”.

I mean what’s the big deal, it’s just brown babies dying after all, right Garrick?

Let’s all have a big laugh about that hilarious situation. A cartoon even one designed to be offensive is meant to be a little bit clever, to make you think, perhaps make you chuckle a little, ideally laugh out loud.

It’s a complete and utter embarrassment that this one has failed to fire on all of the above and Tremain’s fading irrelevancy and breath-taking stupidity is on public display.

Yet editor Barry Stewart chose to publish it and in doing so has betrayed his staff, some of whom do a fine job but now have to wear the Otago Daily Times’ mantle of shame.

But more importantly he’s betrayed a nation in mourning as the death toll continues to mount and parents to grieve.