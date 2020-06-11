Opinion: With Covid-19 decimating the economy, why are Cook Island MPs trying to muzzle the press over a story they don't like?

As people die around the world, economies teeter on the verge of collapse, people lose their jobs and homes, Members of Parliament in the Cook Islands have had a critical issue to discuss this week.

It is their burning desire to ban a Cook Islands News journalist from the House of Parliament for reporting on their travel perks.

To be fair, it’s devastating for these poor MPs. The outrageousness of it all, the sheer audacity of such reporting on the hallowed halls of respect and sanctity.

The furore revolves around a story entitled “MPs seek allowance top-ups in downtown”. Cook Islands News stands by its story and quite frankly, I can’t see anything inaccurate with it.

The article was about spousal allowance entitlements and questions raised by Opposition MP Terepai Maoate Jnr.

It should be noted here that he recently called for all MPs to take a pay cut and he himself has voluntarily had his salary reduced and redirected to his electorate to help with agriculture projects.

Some other opposition MPs have also taken the cut.

That aside, questions were asked about why “our request for spousal entitlement has been blocked for all the members of the Opposition and I believe government as well,” and, “We only asking small amounts of funds to help us”.

The publishing of this story led to all MPs throwing their toys in a fit of righteous rage, saying it made them appear like they were just looking after themselves.

They unanimously voted to condemn Cook Islands News and called for the speaker to ban the journalist from reporting at Parliament.

The Prime Minister Henry Puna also weighed in, saying the story was incorrect and unfair and that the integrity of all MPs was at stake.



Let's look at some of that so-called integrity.

All MPs would include Government MP Albert Nicholas , who NZ Police have issued an arrest warrant for. He fled NZ and yet continues to collect his MP salary and remains protected in the Cook Islands.

, who NZ Police have issued an arrest warrant for. He fled NZ and yet continues to collect his MP salary and remains protected in the Cook Islands. Last year Cook Islands MPs gave themselves a 45 per cent pay rise – at an extra annual cost of $700,000 to the taxpayer.

Over the last few years, because there’s a one-seat difference between the Cook Islands Party and the Opposition, parliament only tends to meet a few times a year especially as cabinet ministers trotted around the world making them vulnerable to a motion of no confidence. In recent times parliament has averaged about 10 sittings a year.

A fortnight ago Henry Puna announced his intention to step down as Prime Minister and accept nomination for Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum, completely ignoring a regional understanding that it’s Micronesia’s turn. His announcement provoked an angry response from Palau’s President who said it was a “gentleman’s agreement” that Micronesia takes the role. Tuvalu’s Prime Minister and chair of the forum has since asked for a postponement of the decision due to “political sensitivities”. Awesome regional bonding right there.

You’d think, that given the fact Parliament barely meets, that they would have more pressing things to take action on than banning a reporter for doing his job.

These are difficult times for the Cook Islands. Businesses are projecting a 90 per cent drop in revenue due to Covid-19, jobs are being lost and interest rates are high. There is no sign yet of a much desired travel bubble with New Zealand but many are scared at the prospect of the borders reopening.



And how come an elderly man died on his own in a hotel room during the Ministry of Health’s four-week quarantine debacle?

And given the previous over the top measures, how come a plane load of people were allowed to disembark from Auckland in Rarotonga last week with no quarantine or self-isolation measures in place?