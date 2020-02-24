Opinion: Ardern's visit to Fiji, Australia a test of New Zealand's climate change compass

New Zealand is walking a thin line.

The first to wax lyrical about climate change and the first to offer warm messages of support to our Pacific neighbours, we have been remarkably silent with any criticism of Australia’s appalling coal mining development and blinkered “it’s not happening” view of climate change.

Because here’s the thing. New Zealand has talked a big game with its Pacific reset aid programme. We’ve heard the rhetoric, and to be fair it sounds good, that the Pacific reset is about listening to what our Pacific neighbours want instead of dictating to them.

But our Pacific neighbours have made it abundantly clear especially at the last Pacific Forum in Tuvalu what it thinks about Australia’s climate change stand and its attempts to water down regional action.

It’s quite clear that it expects New Zealand to be taking a lead role in publicly expressing dissatisfaction with our trans-Tasman neighbour. We like to think of ourselves as the voice of the Pacific, but selectively.

Throwing our hands up in the air and saying we won’t interfere in Australia’s domestic policies (unless it’s the deportee issue then apparently it's fine) but will instead focus on our own actions doesn’t cut it.

Fiji has been the one taking the lead and voicing Pacific concerns over climate change - and it’s done a good job of it.

But that doesn’t give New Zealand licence to stand back.

The next few days as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern straddles first Fiji and then Australia is going to be interesting. There’s going to have to be a fair bit of diplomatic navigation between the Pacific and Australia’s polar opposite views.

Given we have our own political agenda it’s a complex position to be in. It will be a test and so far, New Zealand isn’t showing many signs it will pass with flying colours.