Opinion: Advice for Meghan Markle's father ahead of his daughter's wedding

Will Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas, attend the royal wedding?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry laughing. Source: Associated Press

On Tuesday, we heard that he would not. He cited embarrassment: He had posed for a series of wistful photographs near his home in New Mexico looking at the couple online, being fitted for a suit, reading about Britain. He said it was to improve his public image — the paparazzi often shoot him buying fast food and exercising — but then he felt uncomfortable about this and did not want to go to Windsor Castle for the wedding. This was disappointing, and also unnecessary: He was having a normal reaction to the idea of giving his daughter in marriage to a Windsor when he is a retired television lighting director and they are a House of Wax.

On Wednesday, though, Mr. Markle said he would like to attend, if his health allowed it. Perhaps it would set his mind at ease to know a little more about the House of Windsor and the British aristocracy in general. I’m sure they can seem strange and intimidating from a distance. For those of us who have observed them for longer, however, there is not only nothing to be afraid of — there is plenty to be amused at.

In 2018, it’s fine to be a commoner. The royal family no longer seeks aristocrats for brides. Aristocrats are too giddy. “The firm” needs competent and reliable employees who photograph well. A princess is a visual medium. Actresses, if sane and driven, may be suitable. Consider Prince William’s marriage to the middle-class Kate Middleton, which is judged a success. Now holding the title of Duchess of Cambridge, she was recently praised in The Daily Mail, a powerful mid-market tabloid for monarchists, for — and this is crucial — fulfilling her middle-class roots, rather than transcending them. She is considered careful and hard-working, like a welder or postman.

And Ms. Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, will not be the first royal mother-in-law to have worked as a flight attendant. The Duchess of Cambridge’s mother, Carole Middleton, was also a flight attendant — reportedly given the nickname of “Doors to Manual” by rude young aristocrats. If Ms. Ragland is ever called the same, she and Carole Middleton can commiserate with each other and, ideally, fight back with shoes.

In fact, be proud of your daughter’s career. Ms. Markle is not the first television actress to join the royal family, though with “Suits,” she is the most successful one. Queen Elizabeth II’s cousin Lord Frederick Windsor married Sophie Winkleman, who portrayed a waitress/actress called Big Suze in a British television comedy called “Peep Show.” And the queen’s grandson Peter Phillips is married to Autumn Kelly, who played something called Tigrette No. 3 in a 1995 movie called “Rainbow,” which I have not seen.

Do not fear the queen. The queen will be very polite. Being polite is the central and most accurate prong of her myth. During the Thames Diamond Jubilee Pageant in 2012, her politeness led her to stand on the royal barge for four hours with her husband in the pouring rain. (He got cystitis. She did not). She was polite to Wallis Simpson, the Duchess of Windsor, at the funeral of the former Edward VIII, who had abdicated to marry her and imperilled the monarchy. The queen even kissed her. In 1972, in England, that was a full-body hug. She would be as polite to Mr. Markle as she was to the duchess and that rain.

And do not fear the British aristocracy. The aristocracy is less polite, but its members usually express their impolitesse with silence and exclusion. And if they do express it, a non-aristocrat will probably not understand what they are saying, since they speak in drawling half-syllables that are the product of centuries of being listened to.

And there is no need to worry that your daughter will fail: The villainesses who’ve earned a place in British royal history have set too high a bar for that. Wicked and clumsy women have been marrying into the royal family for centuries, and Ms. Markle would have to work hard to match them.

Isabella, the wife of Edward II and, many believe, a conspirator in his murder, was probably the worst. Anne of Cleves, the fourth wife of Henry VIII, was considered too ugly to be made love to and was divorced — by an obese king with a bad leg (no one has suggested it was fair). She is thought by some to have been one of his most successful wives. Caroline, wife of George IV, was accused of adultery and forbidden to attend his coronation at Westminster Abbey, but she went anyway. The doors were barred to her and she died shortly afterward.

Henry II imprisoned his wife, Eleanor of Aquitaine, for treason. The father of Princess Michael of Kent (born Marie Christine von Reibnitz) joined the Nazi part in 1930, three years before Hitler came to power. Three years before it was even fashionable!

The British establishment remembers all this and it likes the idea of Ms. Markle, who cannot at this stage be more than an idea. They like her mixed-race heritage because “the firm,” as the royal family calls itself, must mirror the nation; they like her humanitarian-speak, which sounds good on Twitter, even if the concept of a humanitarian princess is absurd; and they like her real or pretended warmth and wokeness.

Mr. Markle can assure the wedding guests that, guided by his bride, Prince Harry will never again wear a swastika armband to a fancy-dress party and that he is a feminist now. No British prince has been called a feminist before, not even as an insult.