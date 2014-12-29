 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Opinion: Actions of Tonga's Prime Minister have been 'disgraceful and hypocritical' and it's time for him to step down with grace

share

Barbara Dreaver 

1 NEWS Pacific Correspondent

When I first met Akilisi Pohiva many years ago he had the courage of a lion.

Veteran politician Akilisi Pohiva.

Source: 1 NEWS

A pro-democracy activist, he bucked against the almost absolute rule in the Kingdom, doing prison time in his struggle for democracy and freedom of speech.

To many ordinary Tongans he was a hero, to the ruling royals and nobles a threat.

But there was no doubt his intentions were because he loved his country.

So skip to today and Akilisi Pohiva is the Prime Minister of a Kingdom that’s still trying to find its feet politically.

It’s a country that has serious economic and social problems.

A HUGE DISAPPOINTMENT

But Mr Pohiva has so far proven to be a huge disappointment and for those of us who follow Tongan politics closely his recent actions have been bewildering to say the least.

His recent sacking of Tonga Broadcasting’s manager Nanise Fifita because he thinks the Government funded broadcaster should back Government policies and he didn’t like how they questioned him is disgraceful and hypocritical, particularly given freedom of speech is a platform he has got mileage out of over the years. 

Used to being held in high regard as a pro-democracy leader, he has had trouble adjusting to being rightfully challenged as an elected leader.

Other issues are also troubling. Like wanting to amend the Constitution so top roles like Police Commissioner and Attorney General are appointed by cabinet.

Essentially the police would answer to the Minister – who happens to be his son-in-law. 

The Prime Minister has been accused of making a mockery of the parliamentary system after ignoring due process.  That’s just the tip of the iceberg

Its clear Mr Pohiva is not a well man – in a press conference he got confused over a question and started talking about a completely different topic and only came back on topic after a whispered conversation with his advisor.

This confusion is worrying officials – both locally and internationally.

Last year he told me he would not be standing for re-election next year but has told others he is now considering it. He shouldn’t. It time to bow out gracefully before any more damage is done

Related

Pacific Islands

Barbara Dreaver

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Unusual tasting milk recalled from supermarkets in lower North Island

00:30
2
The two sides performed their haka last night in Rotorua as they prepare for their matches against the Lions and England on Saturday night.

Video: Room shakes as passionate Maori All Blacks and Black Ferns face off in thunderous haka challenge in Rotorua

3
2017 British & Irish Lions Tour To New Zealand British & Irish Lions Squad Training, Vale Of Glamorgan, Cardiff, Wales 16/5/2017 Ben Te'o Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Billy Stickland/www.photosport.nz

Auckland-born Lion Ben Te'o says All Blacks clash holds no significance

00:27
4
Highlanders coach Jon Preston believed the centre had been a standout performer in recent weeks.

Toulon reportedly chasing Malakai Fekitoa's signature after being shunned by All Blacks


5

'The gun went click but did not fire' - gang members hold gun to man's head in front of son during Whakatane funeral chaos

Opinion: Actions of Tonga's Prime Minister have been 'disgraceful and hypocritical' and it's time for him to step down with grace

Barbara Dreaver says Akilisi Pohiva once had the courage of a lion.


00:29
Colm Moran, 10, will be at the All Blacks game against Manu Samoa after sending through his version of the haka.

Watch: Irish kid set to rub shoulders with All Blacks heroes after performing brilliant Kapa o Pango haka

Colm Moran, 10, will be hanging out with the All Blacks team today in Auckland.

04:21
NZ has rated poorly when it comes to youth suicide according to a recent report by UNIFEC.

Government needs to 'prioritise children' to bring down youth suicide rate

NZ has rated poorly when it comes to youth suicide according to a recent report by UNICEF.

00:30
The two sides performed their haka last night in Rotorua as they prepare for their matches against the Lions and England on Saturday night.

Video: Room shakes as passionate Maori All Blacks and Black Ferns face off in thunderous haka challenge in Rotorua

The respect and mana shown is something to behold.

00:33
Wilson claimed Bauer Media painted her as a serial liar.

Video: Rebel Wilson charms media after huge defamation win

"I didn't deserve it and if they knew me personally, they'd know that I've worked so hard for everything I've ever got."


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ