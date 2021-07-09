'Open the door!' Dramatic footage shows police swarming car of child abduction suspect

A Kentucky girl who was snatched from her bicycle by a stranger was found quickly, returned to her family and a suspect was charged with kidnapping thanks to the quick actions of neighbours and police, authorities said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Those who witnessed the girl get taken from her Louisville neighbourhood July 2 quickly called 911 with a detailed description of the vehicle and a partial license plate number, police spokesperson Beth Ruoff told news outlets.

Officers responded immediately and saturated the area, she said.

Police found a car matching the description given within 30 minutes and arrested Robby Wildt, 40, who was charged with kidnapping a minor.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Neighbour Prentiss Weatherford, who witnessed the abduction, told WHAS-TV he saw a car come around the corner and park in the middle of the street.

He said a man got out and grabbed the girl "by the collar, slung her around and threw the bike."

Weatherford said he chased the vehicle and was able to get a partial plate number.

When officers found the vehicle, body camera video shows one police officer opening the passenger's side door to find the crying girl while another officer places Wildt under arrest.

"I want my daddy!" the little girl says as the officer carries her from the car.