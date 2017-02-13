Only in Australia: Woman gives birth in ute - for a second time

A Brisbane woman can now claim to have given birth inside a ute, not once - but twice, three years apart.

Rebecca Dalton's newborn daughter arrived at 12:35am on Wednesday as she headed to hospital from her north Brisbane home, driven by husband Sean in their Mitsubishi Triton.

"I didn't think it was going to happen as quick as what it did. Two minutes up the road (my) waters broke in the car," Ms Dalton told Nine News.

The birth took seven minutes and went smoothly.

"I heard her sort of start having her contraction and then it just went silent and I've just gone 'oh no, it's happening again'," husband Steve Dalton said.

"We knew everything was alright so we just kept powering on."