Only in Australia: Road widening leaves power pole in middle of lane

Residents in the Australian town of Newcastle have been left baffled after a road was widened around a power pole, leaving a giant obstruction in the middle of a lane.

Foundry Street in Wickham was widened and the kerb moved, but the power pole remained in place.

The City of Newcastle and electricity distributor Ausgrid are now arguing over who is at fault for the embarrassing blunder.

The council says Ausgrid were slow in moving the pole.

Ausgrid says it had put a pause on work involving live electricity after a worker died earlier this year, but the council went ahead with the work anyway. 

Recent road works in the Aussie town saw the kerb moved, but it seems no-one considered the power pole. Source: Nine
