Onlookers stand silently as body retrieved from scene of deadly accident at Chile mine

The remains of the last of three Bolivian miners who were trapped in a mine in Chile were pulled out today.

Only one miner was rescued alive.

The two deceased, Salomón Veinzaga and Lenin Veinzaga, were father and son.

Lenin Veinzaga's remains were found yesterday.

The San José mine collapsed on Friday, trapping the men at a depth of nearly 100 metres.

Yesterday rescue teams brought out miner Leonardo Condori alive from inside the mine in Tocopilla, located 1,500 kilometres north of Santiago.

The accident brought to mind another landslide that trapped 33 miners nine years ago, who were rescued alive after 69 days.

Coincidentally, the site was also called San José.

