Onlookers gasp in disbelief as deadly explosion rocks Beirut, Lebanon

Eyewitnesses gasped in horror as a massive and deadly explosion rocked the Lebanese capital of Beirut today.

It's believed stored explosive materials caused a huge explosion at a warehouse near the city's port.

At least 50 people were killed and 2700 injured, with bodies buried in the rubble, officials have said.

In one video of the blast - filmed from a distance across a body of water - shocked onlookers gasp and shout in disbelief at what they're seeing.

The Lebanese Red Cross has put out an urgent call for blood donations and witnesses have described the aftermath as "an apocalypse".