One year on from Trump's inauguration, US govt in shutdown, thousands march in protest

One year on from his inauguration as US President, Donald Trump remains in the White House, his government in shutdown, tens of thousands of protesters rallied outside.

From Philadelphia to Chicago, Dallas to Seattle, people marched on the anniversary of Mr Trump's inauguration.

In New York City alone almost 200,000 people turned out to the women's march with a clear message.

"Most Americans are unhappy with what's happening in Washington and we want to make it uncomfortable for them and let them know we're not going away," a protester told 1 NEWS US correspondent Rebecca Wright.

Mr Trump couldn't beat protestors, so he decided to tweet them.





"The beautiful weather made it a perfect day for women to march... and celebrate a year of economic success."

Government shutdown

There is still no sign of a deal to get the Federal government back up and running with the main sticking point being immigration.

Democrats are demanding a deal that will protect Dreamers, young undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children.

But neither side is budging, the president instead released an inflammatory ad targeting his opponents.

"Democrats who stand in our way will be complicit in every murder committed by illegal immigrants," the ad reads.