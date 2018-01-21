 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


One year on from Trump's inauguration, US govt in shutdown, thousands march in protest

share

Source:

1 NEWS

One year on from his inauguration as US President, Donald Trump remains in the White House, his government in shutdown, tens of thousands of protesters rallied outside.

While the US President remained in the White House, his government shut down, thousands of protesters rallied outside.
Source: 1 NEWS

From Philadelphia to Chicago, Dallas to Seattle, people marched on the anniversary of Mr Trump's inauguration.

In New York City alone almost 200,000 people turned out to the women's march with a clear message.

"Most Americans are unhappy with what's happening in Washington and we want to make it uncomfortable for them and let them know we're not going away," a protester told 1 NEWS US correspondent Rebecca Wright.

Mr Trump couldn't beat protestors, so he decided to tweet them.

"The beautiful weather made it a perfect day for women to march... and celebrate a year of economic success."

Government shutdown

There is still no sign of a deal to get the Federal government back up and running with the main sticking point being immigration.

Democrats are demanding a deal that will protect Dreamers, young undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children.

But neither side is budging, the president instead released an inflammatory ad targeting his opponents. 

"Democrats who stand in our way will be complicit in every murder committed by illegal immigrants," the ad reads.

Senators have just 24 hours before a last ditch vote to avoid 800,000 federal workers being locked out come Monday.

Related

Politics

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Train generic

Five-year-old girl hit by train in Auckland

2
Tourism Minister Paula Bennett announces a $178 million boost to tourism infrastructure in this month's budget. Image - Bennett

'I feel great about my decision and don't care what others think' - former deputy PM opens up about weight-loss surgery

01:11
3
Jacinda Ardern is taking six weeks off mid-2018 to give birth to her first child.

'I'd like to give a donation to Plunket' – PM to give part of salary due to 'down-scaled job'


00:30
4
You can take the big man out of New Zealand, but you can't take New Zealand out of the big man.

'Hey mate, how we doin?' - Steven Adams proves he takes Kiwi banter everywhere after getting mic'd up in OKC's win over Cavs


5
Ed Sheeran and partner Cherry Seaborn.

Ed Sheeran announces engagement to high school sweetheart

00:23
Police were called out to the suburb of Panmure last night for the second time in two nights.

Man stabbed in second Auckland brawl had helped man hit by car night before

Police say this shows "how things can go spectacularly wrong when people attempt to take the law into their own hands, to seek retribution in this way."

01:11
Jacinda Ardern is taking six weeks off mid-2018 to give birth to her first child.

'I'd like to give a donation to Plunket' – PM to give part of salary due to 'down-scaled job'

Jacinda Ardern is taking six weeks off mid-2018 to give birth to her first child.


Ed Sheeran and partner Cherry Seaborn.

Ed Sheeran announces engagement to high school sweetheart

The British singer revealed on Instagram he's been engaged since last year.

01:00
The rocket was launched from the Mahia Peninsula this afternoon.

Lift off! Watch as Rocket Lab successfully launch their Electron rocket

The rocket was launched from the Mahia Peninsula this afternoon.

Police car generic.

One person in hospital after serious assault in Christchurch

Police were called to the assault just after 11.00pm on Sewell Street, Linwood.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 