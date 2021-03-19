TODAY |

One year since Ruby Princess cruise ship spread wave of Covid-19 misery in Australia

The cruise liner Ruby Princess sailed from New Zealand to Sydney a year ago, unleashing a wave of Covid-19 misery across Australia.

Dozens of people died, hundreds more battled infection and a criminal investigation is still going.

Multiple people died, hundreds more battled infection and the criminal investigation launched in April last year is still ongoing.

It was exactly 12 months ago the ship, riddled with people with Covid-19, docked at Circular Quay, Sydney.

Travellers were allowed to get off the ship in Sydney on March 19, 2020 - many with coronavirus symptoms.

There were 662 Covid-19 cases linked to the Ruby Princess with 28 deaths.

A taxi driver who became infected after picking up one of the passengers says she is still suffering from the virus.

“I can’t even get through a day without a massive amount of pills and spend the nights in pain,” Julie Lamrock told Nine News.

A Royal Commission style inquiry found NSW health made inexcusable and inexplicable errors.

A police investigation into the ship is still ongoing, however, officials admit it may be difficult to bring criminal charges.

The Australian Government has no plans to allow cruise ships to return to the country anytime soon.

