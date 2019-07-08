TODAY |

One-year-old dies after falling from cruise ship in Puerto Rico

Associated Press
A 1-year-old girl apparently slipped from her grandfather's hands and fell to her death from the 11th story of a cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico, police said today.

Police Sgt. Nelson Sotelo told The Associated Press that the family of the child will remain in the US territory until the investigation is complete. He said officers have not been able to interview any relatives yet.

"They're in shock," he said.

Authorities said the girl was travelling with her parents, two siblings and two sets of grandparents aboard the Freedom of the Seas, which docked in Puerto Rico after a week-long trip through the Caribbean. The death occurred on yesterday at the Pan-american dock in the capital of San Juan.

Sotelo said the toddler's maternal grandfather, Salvatore Anello of Valparaiso, Indiana, is under investigation. He said the rest of the family is from Granger, Indiana.

The police chief of South Bend, Indiana, Scott Ruszkowski, confirmed to WSBT television that the girl was the daughter of Officer Alan Wiegand, and the department issued a statement saying it "asks the community to pray for the entire Wiegand family as they grieve and to respect their privacy."

Ruszkowski disputed the statement issued by Puerto Rico police that the girl was being held out of a window.

Royal Caribbean Cruises called it a tragic incident and said it was helping the family. A spokeswoman said the ship departed Puerto Rico yesterday for St. Maarten on a new itinerary and declined further comment.

FILE: Freedom of the Seas cruise ship docked in Bayonne, N.J. Source: Associated Press
