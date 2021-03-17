TODAY |

One-year-old boy 'fighting for his life' after being shot in the head by US police

Source:  1 NEWS

The mother of a one-year-old boy shot by police in Houston, Texas, says the toddler is now "fighting for his life".

Legend and Daisha Smalls. Source: Supplied

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said Daisha Smalls and her one-year-old son, Legend, were "innocently getting gas" when an armed robbery suspect tried to carjack them.

"Fearing for the mother's safety, one of our officers discharged his duty weapon, fatally striking the suspect. Sadly, baby Legend was also struck," he said in a statement today.

The baby boy was shot in his head and has been on a ventilator for 10 days, Smalls' attorney Ben Crump told media at a press conference today, and has been suffering seizures.

Crump questioned the police decision to open fire when they didn't know who else was in the vehicle.

"Regrettably and tragically, little Legend will live the rest of his life with the consequences of their decision to shoot into his mama's car even though they knew she was in there."

Smalls says her son is "fighting for his life", saying: "He's struggling to breathe on his own... My baby didn't deserve this, my baby didn't deserve to be shot, especially not by the police."

Acevedo says he and executive assistant chief Troy Finner "personally went to the hospital to check on the baby and meet with his mother".

"As we said from the scene on the night of the shooting, we are hoping and praying for the full and speedy recovery of little one-year-old Legend Smalls."

The officer involved is a 15-year veteran and has been placed on administrative duty as the investigation into the shooting continues, CNN reports.

World
North America
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:13
'Pete, if you can hear me, congrats mate' - Beaten Jimmy Spithill shows his class, moments after losing Auld Mug to Team NZ
2
Angry she wouldn't stop crying, Auckland man kills three-month-old daughter by hitting her up to six times
3
Inside the new Wellington supermarket where all items are free
4
Watch: Thousands of fans go wild in Auckland's Viaduct as Team NZ win America's Cup
5
Team NZ lift America's Cup after crushing victory over Luna Rossa
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:15

Woman flees in terror as deadly fireworks blast destroys home in southern California

Trial begins for NSW mother accused of injecting her child with faecal matter

Surge of Covid-19 cases in PNG causing concern as one in three people estimated to be infected

Instagram cracks down on adults messaging minors with new safety features