One-year-old baby dies on Christmas morning after US hit-and-run

A hit-and-run driver struck a woman pushing her one-year-old grandchild in a stroller, putting the grandmother in critical condition and causing the baby to die Christmas morning.

The child, Amara White, was being pushed on Londondale Parkway in Newark, Ohio when both were struck by a vehicle. The driver did not provide aid and immediately took off, Ohio police said.

The child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and died hours later. Her 63-year-old grandmother remains in critical condition at Grant Medical Center.