TODAY |

One-year-old baby dies on Christmas morning after US hit-and-run

Source:  Associated Press

A hit-and-run driver struck a woman pushing her one-year-old grandchild in a stroller, putting the grandmother in critical condition and causing the baby to die Christmas morning.

Cory J. Bush. Source: Supplied

The child, Amara White, was being pushed on Londondale Parkway in Newark, Ohio when both were struck by a vehicle. The driver did not provide aid and immediately took off, Ohio police said.

The child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and died hours later. Her 63-year-old grandmother remains in critical condition at Grant Medical Center.

A 36-year-old man was arrested at his apartment hours afterward and the vehicle was located, police said. The Licking County prosecutor's office will decide whether aggravated vehicular homicide and other charges are warranted.

World
North America
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Boat destroyed by inferno in Bay of Islands
2
White Christmas comes a day late as large hail batters Tasman region
3
Wrong coloured car among over 4,000 unwanted gifts already listed on Trade Me
4
Widespread communications outages plague several states after Nashville explosion
5
Wall-to-wall shoppers flock to stores in hopes of a bargain on Boxing Day
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:28

Fears of new Covid-19 wave in France grow as first case of new variant confirmed
00:21

Sydney police break up Christmas beach party as shoppers get Boxing Day sales Covid warning

Pope pleas for Covid-19 vaccine to be made available for needy, vulnerable first

Gang recruitment up by 13% with almost 900 people joining a gang this year, police data shows