One year on: French President honours victims of horror Nice attack

After a Bastille Day celebration in Paris that put the United States at the centre of festivities, French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Nice to mark a year since the truck terror attack that killed 86 revellers.

US President Donald Trump had spent two days in Paris at Macron's side, before the French president moved on to a sombre memorial for victims of the Nice carnage. T

he Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Some of the victims' families were present and Macron will meet them privately at the end of the day.