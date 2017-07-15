One year on: French President honours victims of horror Nice attack

Source:Associated Press
After a Bastille Day celebration in Paris that put the United States at the centre of festivities, French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Nice to mark a year since the truck terror attack that killed 86 revellers.
US President Donald Trump had spent two days in Paris at Macron's side, before the French president moved on to a sombre memorial for victims of the Nice carnage. T
he Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack.
Some of the victims' families were present and Macron will meet them privately at the end of the day.
Security was tight as Macron shook hands with the crowd ahead of a speech at Place Massena, a central square, protected by cement blocks to stop intruders.
