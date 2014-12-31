One woman critical and five others hospitalised after suspected GHB overdoses in Melbourne

Two more drug-affected revellers needed medical attention after a swathe of suspected GHB overdoses in Melbourne that left one woman fighting for life.

Ambulance drives down street at night Source: Seven Sharp

The woman was one of six people - two women and four men - taken to hospital in the early hours of Sunday from King and Little Bourke streets.

She is in a critical condition at St Vincent's Hospital.



Victoria Police say another two people in Chapel Street Prahran also needed medical attention on Sunday night.



In a statement, the police urged people to "think twice about taking any drugs" and to contact emergency services immediately if someone has a bad reaction.



Three of Sunday morning's party-goers were taken to hospital in a serious condition, including a teenage boy, while the remaining two are reportedly in a stable condition.



It is believed at least some of the overdoses occurred outside King Street nightclub Inflation.



A spokeswoman for the premises said police were not doing enough to tackle drug problems in the area.



"Clubs make money by selling alcohol and the drug users hurt our profitability, which is why we put a lifetime ban on anyone caught using or dealing drugs in and around our venue," she said.



"We are still not sure why police are invisible and have not done operations around King Street after we raised our concerns to senior police in writing."



Ambulance Victoria executive director of emergency operations Mick Stephenson says GHB became prevalent in Melbourne about a decade ago and is on the rise again.



He says the drug, taken for its euphoric effects, suppressed users' consciousness and puts them at risk of choking while they "thrashed around".



He told reporters on Sunday the drug was "wildly unpredictable".



Victoria Police Acting Deputy Commissioner Rick Nugent said users sometimes took double-doses of a precursor that mimicked the effect of GHB, believing the first dose hadn't worked when in fact it simply took longer to take effect.



He also said the risk of overdose increased when users mixed GHB with other drugs or alcohol.



Mr Nugent said police arrested a 22-year-old Hawthorn man on King Street about 3.30am on Sunday.

