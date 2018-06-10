 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


One US soldier killed, four wounded in attack by extremists in Somalia

share

Source:

Associated Press

Four US service members who were wounded in an extremist attack in Somalia that killed one special operations soldier have been treated and discharged, the US military said Saturday.

Military says the four wounded American soldiers are being treated in Kenya
Source: Associated Press

A US Africa Command statement said the four were in the care of the US Embassy medical team in neighboring Kenya. They were awaiting transport "for additional medical evaluation".
Names of the soldiers have not been released while the US notifies next of kin.

This was the first public announcement of a US military combat death in Africa since four US service members were killed in a militant ambush in the West African nation of Niger in October.

Friday's attack in Jubaland is likely to put renewed scrutiny on America's counterterror operations in Africa.

US troops with Somali and Kenyan forces came under mortar and small-arms fire and one "partner force member" also was wounded in the attack about 350 kilometres southwest of the capital, Mogadishu, the US military said.

The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group, which is based in Somalia and controls parts of the country's rural south and central regions, claimed responsibility. The group was blamed for the truck bombing in Mogadishu in October that killed more than 500 people and raised concerns about al-Shabab's ability to build ever-larger explosives.

Friday's joint operation was part of a multi-day mission including about 800 Somali and Kenyan troops. The US said its personnel had provided advice, assistance and aerial surveillance during the mission.

President Donald Trump in early 2017 approved expanded military operations against al-Shabab, leading to an increase in US military personnel to more than 500 and the launch of dozens of drone strikes. The US had pulled out of the Horn of Africa nation after 1993, when two helicopters were shot down in Mogadishu and bodies of Americans were dragged through the streets.

Another US service member in Somalia was killed in May 2017 during an operation about 64 kilometres west of Mogadishu.

Related

Africa

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Trio remain in Waikato Hospital after botulism scare.

Church withholds $60,000 in funds raised for Putaruru family hospitalised after severe poisoning


00:19
2
The First Lady appeared with the US President at an event in Washington today – her first time outside the White House since May 10.

Trump calls wife Melania's supposedly 'routine' medical procedure a 'big operation'

3
Our Political Editor analyses the big changes to immigration that will see new wage threshold requirements introduced.

Immigration New Zealand reviewing processes after deporting woman who’d gone to police with assault complaint

00:20
4
Duff took exception to a question about Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy before issuing a violent threat.

Most read: Once Were Warriors author Alan Duff threatens cameraman after Labour Party event

00:14
5
Beauden, Jordie and Scott Barrett all played their part in this effort at Eden Park.

Ruthless All Blacks outclass France with dominant second half display at Eden Park

00:43
Mr Bidois replaces former MP Jonathan Coleman.

'I have been a fighter my entire life' - New Zealand's newest MP Dan Bidois takes out Northcote by-election

1 NEWS found out a little more about Auckland's new MP, such as how he planned to celebrate the win and whose shoes he'd like to fill for a day.

00:14
Beauden, Jordie and Scott Barrett all played their part in this effort at Eden Park.

Ruthless All Blacks outclass France with dominant second half display at Eden Park

After trailing 11-8 at halftime, the All Blacks have produced a second spell for the ages to claim a 52-11 win in Auckland.

00:15
The Warriors halfback had a night to remember against Manly in Christchurch.

Warriors destroy Sea Eagles in second half to seal victory in Shaun Johnson's 150th game

The Warriors completed an emphatic 34-14 win over Manly at AMI Stadium, Christchurch.

00:20
Duff took exception to a question about Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy before issuing a violent threat.

Most read: Once Were Warriors author Alan Duff threatens cameraman after Labour Party event

Duff took exception to a question about Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy before issuing a violent threat.

Man found severely hypothermic, without trousers in Ureweras after weeks in bush would 'have been lucky to survive through the night'

The man was spotted in a clearing near a hut in the Urewera Ranges yesterday afternoon.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 