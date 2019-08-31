One suspect shot and killed after hijacking a US Postal Service vehicle and firing at random

Police said there are "multiple gunshot victims" in West Texas after reports of two suspects opening fire in the area of Midland and Odessa.

Midland police said at least one suspect was shot and killed near the Cinergy movie theater in Odessa.

One or possibly two suspects hijacked a US Postal Service vehicle and were firing at random, hitting multiple people, Odessa police said.

"At this time there are multiple gunshot victims," Odessa police said in a posting on Facebook.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has urged residents to avoid major highways in the area, including Interstate 20.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has issued a statement in response to the incident, saying he is "heartbroken" by the news.

"I want to remind all Texans that we will not allow the Lone Star State to be overrun by hatred and violence," Abbott said.

"We will unite, as Texans always do, to respond to this tragedy."